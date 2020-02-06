Delhi Polls
Amit Shah (Photo: IANS)

Delhi polls: BJP will get over 45 seats, says Shah

By IANS
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the saffron party will from the government in the national capital with more than 45 seats.

Just before the campaigning for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election was to come for a halt, Shah tweeted: “From the support we have seen for the BJP in Delhi, it is clear that on February 11, the BJP is going to form the government by winning more than 45 seats in Delhi.”
This is probably the first time, Shah — the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, gave out a prediction for the party in Delhi.

“During the elections, I got a chance to communicate with the people of Delhi. Faced with false promises, appeasement and anarchy, Delhi now just needs development,” he said.

Shah used a hashtag ‘BJP45PlusInDelhi’, that seems to be the template all BJP leaders are likely to follow for the next two days, till Delhi goes to poll on February 8.

The results will be out on February 11.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have fought a high decibel and shrill campaign to win the election.

