Delhi Police withdraw order to shut 39 metro stations for G20 summit

New Delhi: The earlier order to shut 30 metro stations in Delhi for the G20 summit has been withdrawn. It has been learnt that traffic restrictions will be in place, yet the metro stations will not be closed. Rather people are encouraged to use metro services.

However, though all stations will operate the Supreme Court metro station will not operate due to to security requirements.

“The Delhi Police has withdrawn its earlier order requesting closure of certain metro stations and gates during the upcoming G20 summit in the city,” Indian Express on Monday.

“The request letter for the closure of gates of 39 Metro Stations which was made vide this office letter…dated 02.09.2023 is hereby withdrawn administrative grounds,” reads the new order.

Earlier on Saturday it had been proposed complete closure of RK Puram, Sadar Bazar Cantt, IIT, Munirka and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations from September 8-10 during the G20 summit