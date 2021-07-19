Delhi Police tightens Security at borders, Red Fort area ahead of I-Day

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in the national capital, including near its three borders in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, in view of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament that commenced on Monday and the Independence Dat next month, the Delhi Police said.

Apart from reviewing the security arrangements in the national capital, the Delhi Police have also strengthened the security in and around the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day.

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava conducted a citywide patrol on Sunday night with over 30,000 police personnel.

To ensure elaborate security arrangements in the national capital in view of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament and in the run up to the Independence Day, Srivastava, who took charge as Delhi Police chief on June 30, visited the borders areas where thousands of farmers are sitting on protest against the three Central farm laws for the last several months.

“The Delhi Police Commissioner also interacted with the Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Special Commissioner of Police and other senior police personnel along with the staff deployed at the spots while inspecting the arrangements in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, besides the Red Fort and the Parliament areas,” Delhi Police said in an official statement on Monday.

Stressing on the need for vigil and alertness on the part of every staff on duty in the national capital, Srivastava motivated the policemen and women to remain prepared 24×7, saying, “Delhi Police have been entrusted with public trust to keep the capital safe and secure. The city never sleeps, neither do we.”

Srivastava also directed the DCPs to look after the welfare of the cops deployed on the ground by making arrangements for timely food, proper shelter and rotation of duties to the best possible extent.