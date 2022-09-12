Delhi Police summons Jacqueline to join probe on Wednesday

New Delhi: In a latest development in connection with the Rs 200 crore Prevention of Money Laundering case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation on Wednesday.

She was asked to appear on Monday but due to some reasons it was postponed. She had written an email to the Delhi Police, requesting them to postpone her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on Monday. Her request was accepted by the police.

Now, the officials have issued fresh summons to her.

Earlier in the first week of September, the EOW officials had recorded the testimony of another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in the matter.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April last year, he was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

(IANS)