Delhi Police reunite two missing minors with their families

New Delhi: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), a nodal agency of the Delhi Police, has rescued two minor boys who went missing from the Mukherjee Nagar and Wazirabad areas. Both boys have been safely reunited with their families.

In the first incident, a 12-year-old boy reportedly went missing on September 6, 2025, from Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. Following the incident, an FIR under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered at the local police station.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, as the victim was a minor and mentally unsound, the matter was later taken up by the AHTU. The team examined CCTV footage, conducted local inquiries, performed technical analysis, circulated details of the missing child on social media, and questioned family members. Consequently, the boy was successfully recovered and reunited with his family.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the victim had long lived in a rented house in Nirankari Colony, Delhi. He worked as a vehicle cleaner during the day and as a security guard at night. The child, who is mentally weak, wandered away from home while playing. After losing his way, he eventually reached the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

In a separate development, a 15-year-old boy went missing on January 22, 2026, within the jurisdiction of Wazirabad. Subsequently, an FIR under Section 137(2) of the BNS, 2023, was registered on January 24.

Given the sensitivity of the case, the Delhi Police nodal agency (AHTU) took over the investigation. Based on technical surveillance, field verification, and specific information provided by ASI Mahesh, the boy was successfully traced and recovered on February 4 from Azadpur Subzi Mandi.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the boy had left home following an altercation with family members and had gone to his maternal aunt’s house.

Both minor boys had been handed over to the respective local police for necessary legal action and further proceedings.

(ANI)

