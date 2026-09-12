Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for BRICS summit today

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New Delhi: Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory on Saturday for September 12 as the 18th BRICS Summit is being held in the capital. Traffic restrictions will be imposed on movement from 9.30 AM to 9.30 PM for movement of delegates and the security.

Traffic movement is being restricted on all areas around Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan. Some of the major corridors will also witness traffic regulations connecting central Delhi with other areas of the city.

The affected routes are Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, India Gate/C-Hexagon stretch, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, and also roads in Lutyens’ Delhi.

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The Delhi Police has requested the commuters to make adequate travel plan and preferably travel by Metro. They have also advised motorists to use diverted routes and follow directions of traffic police.

Vehicles offering emergency or essential services are being provided easy passage by giving priority. A traffic advisory indicating alternative routes, regulated roads and roads where entry, traffic and vehicle movement will be prohibited, has been issued.

New Delhi is hosting the 18th BRICS summit from September 12-13. Commuters can expect detours to cause delays along restricted stretches and are recommended to try to avoid such routes, whenever possible.