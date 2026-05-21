Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as cab and auto drivers holds 3 days strike

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New Delhi: Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for the commuters of Delhi-NCR as cab and auto drivers’ holds three-days strike. The strike is ongoing and will continue till May 23.

The strike has been initiated by All India Motor Transport Congress due to rise the environment compensation cess imposed by the Delhi government, as well as the impending ban on BS-IV commercial vehicles.

This three-day strike will affect the auto and taxi services, online app based cab services, good carrying vehicles.

Traffic advisory is made especially because an official event is going to take place in Rajghat tomorrow. It has alerted the public and has made sure to prepare them for traffic jams in central parts due to the strike and official functions.

The movement in Rajghat and adjoining routes may face difficulties in the morning time.

Routes and areas that will be affected:

ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Ring Road bypass near Rajghat

Suggestion/ plan for the Commuters:

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Plan travel advance in time to avoid any failures, or delays.

Leave before time for airports and railway stations

Use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in the traffic or getting late.

Use Delhi Metro and public transport.

Don’t park your vehicles on roadside of a busy road

Follow official traffic updates for real-time alerts

Delhi Traffic Police on X has released the traffic advisory, the alert reads,

“TRAFFIC ADVISORY- In view of an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat on 22.05.2026, traffic movement is likely to remain affected between 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

ADVISORY- Commuters travelling towards Airport/Railway Stations are advised to plan their journey in advance, Use alternate routes to avoid delays, Park vehicles only at designated parking areas, Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow, Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels.”

TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat on 22.05.2026, traffic movement is likely to remain affected between 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. 📍ADVISORY

-Commuters travelling towards Airport/Railway Stations are advised to plan their… pic.twitter.com/nYLADGyxMS — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 20, 2026

It is to be noted that despite the strike key public transport such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation services, and Delhi Transport Corporation buses will have normal operation as per the schedule and the timings on these days.