Delhi Police detain 9 foreign nationals for overstaying, lack of valid visas in North District

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New Delhi: In a major crackdown against illegal immigration and unauthorised stay, the North District Police has launched an intensive combing and verification exercise across parts of the national capital, apprehending nine foreign nationals found staying with expired visas or without valid travel documents, officials said.

According to police officials, two dedicated teams were constituted following intelligence inputs to track down overstaying foreigners and review the legal status of individuals with pending criminal cases in the district.

In the first phase of the operation on September 7, a police team conducted systematic searches in Baba Colony under the jurisdiction of Burari police station, detecting three Nigerian nationals—identified as Victory Isimah, Godspower Ikechukwu, and Aliou Cisse.

“During the verification, Isimah produced a passport with an expired visa, while the other two failed to furnish any valid identity or immigration documents. All three were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued restriction orders moving them to the Sewa Sadan Restriction Centre in Lampur, Narela,” a senior police officer said.

In a follow-up operation in the early hours of September 16, a joint team comprising the Special Staff, Foreign Cell, and the Anti-Narcotics Cell of North District raided multiple premises in Chandan Vihar, Pragati Enclave, and Maurya Enclave in Burari.

During the joint operation, 10 foreign nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Uganda, and Cameroon were rounded up for thorough verification of their travel documents.

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Police revealed that out of the 10 individuals, four were found overstaying on expired visas: Ann Favourite Michael (Ghana), Elise Djonba (Ivory Coast), Ebuh Happiness (Nigeria), and Godstime Ikechukwu Chukwuma (Nigeria). Two Nigerian nationals—Costa Abraham and Raymond Maduka Eze—failed to produce any valid passport or visa documents.

Following medical examinations and procedural formalities, the six individuals were produced before the FRRO and subsequently transferred to restriction centres in Lampur and Sarai Rohilla for deportation proceedings.

Meanwhile, three other foreign nationals, Ndagire Mizzy (Uganda), Emmanuel Owusu Nsiah (Ghana), and Sunday Chikezie (Nigeria), were found to be facing trial in separate criminal cases, including matters registered with the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Since their matters remain sub judice before competent courts, they were exempted from immediate immigration action. Another Cameroonian national, Samuel Enow Ebot Manyienow, was cleared after his documents and visa were verified to be valid.

Police reiterated that the intensive drive is part of sustained surveillance and intelligence-led policing to check immigration violations and maintain strict law and order in the capital.

(Source: ANI)