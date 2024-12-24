Delhi Police bust fake visa racket, four held

New Delhi: Delhi Police busted a fake visa racket arresting four members. The accused were involved in preparing counterfeit visa stickers and temporary residence cards for various countries, said the police.

The police recovered 25 passports, 50 fake visa stickers, 5 temporary residence cards, 14 rubber stamps/seals, 4 mobile phones, and 2 pen drives. Equipment used to produce these fraudulent documents, including UV light machines, blank sticker papers, rubber stamps, and seals, were also seized.

The police’s action came after a person named Lakhveer Singh filed a complaint at Chanakya Puri Police Station, alleging that he and his friends were duped by an individual named Paramjeet Singh, who promised to secure German visas for them at a cost of Rs. 8 lakhs per person.

Paramjeet Singh was arrested near the Kuwait Embassy in Chanakya Puri, and further investigation led to the arrest of three more gang members: Tajinder Singh, Sunil Kumar Sood, and Uday Pal Singh.

The police found that the gang had a sophisticated setup for producing fake visas, with a laptop, printer, UV light machine, and other materials seized from Uday Pal Singh’s residence. Analysis of the laptop and pen drive revealed 8.5 GB of data related to fake visa stickers, suggesting the gang may have defrauded numerous individuals nationwide.

The Chanakya Puri Police Station has registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and is investigating further to uncover the extent of the racket’s operations.

