Delhi Police ASI died due to coronavirus
Delhi Police ASI succumbs to Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A Delhi Police ASI on Thursday succumbed to Covid-19, a senior police officer said.

Jeevan Singh was posted in special branch attached with MT store. He was tested positive for coronavirus on June 21 and subsequently admitted at IBS lajpat Nagar on June 23.

“Later on June 27 he was shifted to Gangaram hospital. On Thursday, at around 4.30 a.m. he breathed his last in the hospital,” the officer said.

So far, a total of 12 Delhi police personnel have succumbed to coronavirus while more than 2,000 have been infected with the virus and over 1,300 have successfully recovered.

(inputs from IANS)

