Delhi police arrests sharp-shooter of Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a sharp-shooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang. Police are questioning the accused and gathering information about other members of the gang and their criminal activities.

Earlier another sharp-shooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang namely Ankit Gulia arrested after an exchange of fire. Ankit was wanted in 9 criminal cases. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 3 live cartridges was recovered from him, Delhi Police said.

In July this year, the Delhi Police arrested three alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police said the Rohini District Special Staff received specific intelligence about the accused, following which a surveillance operation was launched. Acting on the input, the team tracked down the suspects and arrested them.

Advertisement

As per police, the three accused were allegedly planning a targeted killing when they were intercepted and arrested.

Police further added that the accused are wanted in multiple criminal cases in Delhi and have previously been involved in targeted shootings. Further investigation is underway.