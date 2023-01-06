Delhi police arrests 6th accused in Kanjhawala accident case

In a recent development, police arrested the sixth accused of the Delhi Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case. Allegedly, the man was shielding those were present in the car at the time of the accident. The accused, Ashutosh, has been held for misleading the police with false information.

He has been identified as the owner of the Baleno car which was used in the killing of the 20-year-old Anjali Kanjhewal. It was after the police cross-checked the CCTV footage and Ashutosh’s call records that the latter’s facade was revealed. Earlier, the five accused of the case have already been arrested. They were, namely, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal. As per speculations, the accused were driving the car they had borrowed from Ashutosh.

However, after investigation, it was revealed that Deepak was not present in the car at the time of the accident andthe car was being driven by Amit Khanna. It was after the occupants of the cars noticed a body being dragged, that Deepak got involved in the case. This happened because Amit Khanna did not own a driving license while Deepak did. The police also confirmed that the accused even tried to tamper with the evidence.

Further investigation on the case is underway.

In the late night of new year, a heart wrenching accident took place on the roads of Delhi’s Sultanpuri. A 20-year-old, named Anjali, was hit by a car while she was riding on her two wheeler. Her body was dragged by the car for around two hours.