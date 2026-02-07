Delhi Police arrest sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death case

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man after his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

According to the police, the sub-contractor was made aware of the accident at night but did nothing to help the motorcyclist.

The police investigation revealed that a family was passing by when the 25-year-old, Kamal, fell into the pit, and the family informed the security guard present there.

Sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was then informed at 12:22 AM. Rajesh came to the scene but did not investigate the pit, police said.

The incident took place near B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School on Professor Jogender Singh Marg. According to the FIR, no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements were present at the site, and no security guard had been deployed. The FIR states that the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures.

When police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man along with his motorcycle, lying inside a pit measuring about 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and around 14 feet in depth. The pit had been dug in the middle of the road as part of road work.

The injured man was pulled out of the pit with the help of the fire brigade and taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR vehicle. However, the hospital later informed police that “the patient brought by PCR has been declared brought dead.

Quoting the medical report, the FIR states: “Patient was brought to ER in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an alleged history of being found roadside near Joginder Singh Marg at around 08:00 am. Injury details include a grazed abrasion over the epigastric region, and the patient was brought in dead.”

(Source: ANI)