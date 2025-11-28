Delhi Police arrest Goldy Dhillon gang handler Bandhu Man Singh in connection with firing at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested gangster Bandhu Man Singh, India-Canada-based handler of the Goldy Dhillon gang, from Ludhiana in connection with the conspiracy to fire at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada, police said.

Bandhu Man Singh has several criminal cases registered against him. He is linked to a chain of weapons recovered earlier by the Delhi Crime Branch. Delhi police also recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from him.

He is alleged to be the main supplier of weapons and vehicles used by the shooters involved in the attacks on Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

After returning to India, he was again trying to rebuild Goldy Dhillon’s gang network and was reportedly arranging the acquisition of sophisticated weapons for future shootouts in India.

The vehicle used in the recent cafe shooting reportedly belonged to him.

The police are investigating the international gang connections, and an investigation into arms supply, funding, and target list has also been intensified.

In October, Kapil’s cafe in Canada was reportedly targeted in another shooting incident. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) is investigating after reports of shots being fired at the outlet, Kap’s cafe, on 85 Avenue and 120 Street, around 3:45 a.m., as per City News Vancouver.

Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s operations, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post. “Today’s firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public.

Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere.”

This was the third time since July that Kapil’s restaurant has been targeted in a shooting incident. The first attack was reported on July 10. The second attack happened on August 8.