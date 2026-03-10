Delhi police apprehend contractor in Janakpuri biker’s death case

Advertisement

New Delhi: A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) West District apprehended the main contractor from Udaipur in Rajasthan in connection with the Janakpuri biker’s death case, police said.

The accused has been identified as Himanshu Gupta. He was hiding there and is now being brought to New Delhi.

This case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fallen in a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area a few weeks ago, highlighting concerns over public safety and civic oversight.

Delhi police have already arrested subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati and labourer Yogesh in this case.

Yogesh has been arrested for failing to inform the police that a biker had fallen into a pit and for withholding that information.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was taken out from the excavated pit with the assistance of DFS staff and was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital in Hari Nagar, where a doctor declared him brought dead.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Dhyani, a Janakpuri resident, was returning home from his office in Rohini, where he worked at an HDFC Bank call centre.