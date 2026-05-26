Delhi-Patna Air India Express flight delayed due to technical snag

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New Delhi: An Air India Express flight operating from Delhi to Patna was delayed after the scheduled aircraft developed a technical issue, the airline spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that the airline arranged an alternative aircraft to operate the flight and extended support to passengers during the delay.

“One of our Delhi-Patna flights was delayed due to a technical issue with the scheduled aircraft. An alternative aircraft has been arranged. Guests were provided meals and the option to cancel for a full refund or reschedule. We regret the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

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Passengers were offered complimentary meals and given the choice to either opt for a full refund or reschedule their journey, the airline added.

The exact nature of the technical issue and the duration of the delay were not immediately disclosed.

(Source: ANI)

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