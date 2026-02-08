Delhi: Over 4 injured after cylinder blast in Mongolpuri area

New Delhi: At least four people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder blast in a house in Delhi’s Mongolpuri area, the fire department said on Sunday.

According to the fire department, they received information about the house blast around 01:00 pm.

Soon after the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“3 to 4 people sustained burn injuries due to the blast. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The fire has now been brought under control,” the fire department said.

Police responded quickly with fire tenders to extinguish the blast-related fire.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)