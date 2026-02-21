Delhi on high alert for possible terror attack near religious and heritage sites, security tightened

Advertisement

New Delhi: The capital city, Delhi is on high alert as Intelligence agencies warned for a possible terrorist attack in Delhi near the Red Fort and other cities by Pakistani terrorist organization.

It is being said that terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may target key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk.

Advertisement

Following the warning, Delhi police has stepped up and taken precautionary measures as patrols around the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, major markets, and temples have been increased. Moreover, CCTV surveillance has also been strengthened along with checking at the entry points of the threat alert areas.

However, this attack alert comes following the deadly car blast that took place near Red Fort metro station in November 10, 2025 which killed fifteen people.

Also Read: Three injured after LPG cylinder sparks fire in New Delhi