Delhi-NCR wakes up to thick fog; AQI oscillates between ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital woke up to dense fog on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the moderate to poor categories according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed moderate fog in multiple areas of Delhi. Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham, Dwarka, and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg were among the areas that experienced fog in the morning.

Several monitoring stations across the city reported moderate to poor AQI levels at around 7 AM in the national capital. While Sectors 3, 6 and 10 in Dwarka recorded AQI at 243 in the ‘poor’ category, areas such as Mahipalpur recorded at 134 in the ‘moderate’ category. Mother Teresa Crescent Marg also remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with an AQI of 118.

Meanwhile, the NCR regions witnessed mist early in the morning with AQI remaining in the ‘poor’ category in Ghaziabad.

According to CPCB data, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 259 n Monday morning.

However, Mumbai saw a ‘moderate’ AQI at the dawn of the day. CPCB recorded an AQI of 126 around the Marine Drive area.

IMD has forecasted ‘fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later’ for the area today. People were seen taking morning walks along Marine Drive amid a blanket of fog.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.Meanwhile, several airports across north and central India witnessed varying fog conditions today, with very dense to shallow fog reported between 0600 hrs and 0630 hrs IST, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor category’ in the morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 318 around 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning that isolated areas may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Similar conditions are expected across neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh. In Haryana, Karnal experienced a hailstorm early in the day.

The IMD stated that the rainfall signalled the beginning of an active weather phase, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail likely to affect several states during the day. Light rain lashed several parts of the city and adjoining NCR areas in the early morning hours.

