Delhi model Muskan murder case: Gym trainer Imran arrested after police encounter

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New Delhi: The gym trainer suspected of the murder of 21-year-old Delhi model Muskan in her house on 26th August, was apprehended by police after an exchange of fire in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area today.

According to police, there was a gun battle between police and the accused on Thursday night wherein Imran was shot in both his legs by them. He has been rushed to the hospital.

Police investigate reports stated that the gym trainer, Imran, had stabbed the 21-year-old Muskan several times with the help of a knife at her Tilak Nagar house Wednesday evening, they knew each other for nearly one and a half year, in fact they both met at a hotel August 20 this year.

They further claimed that he was angry since last two months since Muskan had been in touch with other person.

The trainer had also gone to the deceased’s house on Wednesday evening when she was at home all by herself and after the quarrel attacked her and managed to escape.

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The model was found with severe stab wounds on her second floor by her domestic servant whom on realizing that she was in critical situation rushed to her house to informed her family and get Muskan into a city hospital.

It was when she was produced at the hospital doctors at the hospital declared her dead at her arrival.

According to reports, a CCTV recording also indicated Imran entering the building at 5:40 PM and numerous police teams were formed to find him.

Muskan was doing her second year of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and resided at West Delhi.