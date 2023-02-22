Delhi MCD Elections 2023-24: Voting underway to elect Mayor

New-Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor today.

Earlier, three attempts were made and the elections were stalled as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) members were not given rights to vote in the mayoral polls.

Mobile phones and pens are not be allowed inside the polling booth, and a time frame of 90 minutes has been allotted for the members to vote.

The security has been deployed inside the MCD premises and the Civic Centre area in Delhi.

BJP MP from New Delhi Constituency Meenakshi Lekhi was the first one to cast her vote. She was followed by other MPs like Sanjay Singh, Hansraj Hans, and Ramesh Bidhuri.

After the voting process for MPs and MLAs concluded, the names of the councillors were being read out to cast the vote. The order of ward numbers of the councillors is being followed in the House to cast vote.

MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Dinesh Kumar Mohania, and Atishi have cast their votes as well.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Rekha Gupta and Kamal Bagdi as its candidates for elections to the posts of Mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

There are 250 elected councillors in the MCD. Of these, 134 are from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 104 are from the BJP, which also has the support of an Independent councillor, taking their number to 105, 9 are from Congress and the rest are Independents.

The Supreme Court on Friday had said that nominated members cannot vote in the election for the Mayoral poll, the reason for the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the MCD election result.