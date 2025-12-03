Delhi MCD Bypoll Election Results: BJP secures 7 seats, AAP 3

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party took home the majority in Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation) bypolls 2025 on Wednesday by winning 7 out of 12 wards. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three seats, Congress and the Left party managed to win one seat each.

Of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party won three wards Naraina, Mundka and Dakshinpuri. The Congress won the Sangam Vihar A ward while the AIFB’s Mohammad Imran won in Chandani Mahal ward.

In the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats with 42.05% of the votes. The party received 30,84,957 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats, securing 39.09% of the vote share and receiving a total of 28,67,472 votes in the capital.