Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at PVC Market in Tikri Kalan

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a plastic godown at PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area here in the early hours of Saturday. As many as 25 fire tenders have reached the spot to put out the blaze. According to the initial reports, no casualty has been reported so far.

SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer told ANI that 26 fire tenders reached the spot after they received the information about the fire. The fire was spreading quickly due to the wind. This fire has been declared of medium category. He also added that there is no information about loss of life or property so far and the situation is under control.

The fire emitted a huge cloud of dense smoke, which covered the area and was visible from kilometers away from the spot.

