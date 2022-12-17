Delhi man throws 2 year old son from balcony after heated exchange with wife

Delhi police have booked an FIR against a man for throwing his 2-year-old son from the balcony of a 3-storey building last night. Later, the man too jumped from a greater height following a heating exchange with his wife.

Reportedly, the man jumped from the third floor after throwing his son from the first-floor balcony of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji. Both of them have been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with serious injuries.

According to a report on NDTV, the couple, Man Singh and Puja Singh had been living separately for the past few months following a dispute. The man’s estranged wife claimed that he was drunk at the time of the incident, and he fought with her at her grandmother’s house before throwing her son from the balcony.

Currently, Puja was staying at his grandmother’s home along with her two children.

Man Singh came to Puja’s grandmother’s resident to visit his daughters on Friday night. However, the couple broke into a fight, and in a fit of rage, the 30-year-old grabbed his son and tossed him out of the balcony. Falling from a height of 21 feet to the concrete, the boy suffered major injuries.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against Man Singh for attempt to murder, said officials.

