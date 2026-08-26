Delhi man stays at luxury hotel in Udaipur, leaves without paying Rs 5.74 lakh bill

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Udaipur: A Delhi tourist allegedly left a five-star hotel in Udaipur without paying a bill of Rs 5.74 lakh after staying for 10 days with his family.

According to a police complaint filed by The Oberoi Udaivilas over the alleged non-payment, following which police registered a case and began an investigation.

The Delhi resident, identified as Anurag Yadav, travelled to Udaipur with his wife and their two children. The family spent 10 days at The Oberoi Udaivilas from 14 August to 23 August, availing luxury facilities and services at the plush property before leaving without paying the bill in lakhs. It is said that the family claimed that a travel agency would pay the bill on their behalf.

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On 25 August, during checkout, the management of the hotel reportedly presented a 5 lakh bill to the family. Reportedly, Yadav refused to pay the amount and said that Maker Baha Travel Agency, which booked the room for him on 12 August, would pay the bill.

According to the lawsuit, the travel agency denied having any such payment arrangement with Yadav when the hotel contacted them. The hotel then approached police and filed a complaint. Police subsequently registered a case and began investigating the matter.

Police said the incident prima facie appears to be a case of fraud involving the tourist and the travel agency.