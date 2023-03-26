Delhi man loses Rs 9.32 lakh while searching for work-from-home job

New Delhi: In an incident of online fraud, a man from Delhi lost Rs 9.32 lakh to cyber fraud. He registered for a work-from-home job that promised him 30 percent returns on the amount invested, but he ended up losing a huge amount after following the same.

The victim, Harin Bansal, is a resident of Delhi’s Pitampura area. He was scrolling through social media when he saw a post on Instagram about ‘earning huge money daily working from home’. So, hoping to find more information regarding the same, he clicked on the post, which directed him to the WhatsApp number of a person. The person then directed him to register on a website and shared a link for the same.

The police said, “The website then, as a part of a work-from-home job, asked him to complete the tasks given to him. The website told the complainant to deposit a sum and withdraw it, for which he would be given a commission along with the original amount.”

“The man stated that he had to complete the tasks given to him on the website, and that was his job,” police added.

“The victim initially deposited a small amount and was able to withdraw the money along with the commission earned in his bank account, but later, when the money increased, he was not able to withdraw it and ended up depositing more money into the bank account on the pretext of government tax,” police added.

He was offered a commission at first. Later, he deposited Rs 9,32,000 He was unable to withdraw the money at that time. Bansal went to the police and filed a complaint after realising that he had been duped.

Delhi police have arrested two people, Ankit Rathi (30) and Sudhir Kumar (45), for luring people seeking jobs by posting fake work-from-home online jobs and taking their money in the name of a 30 percent return on the amount, and the investigation is in progress.