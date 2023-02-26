Delhi man caught on camera raping stary dog in Hari nagar

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was caught on camera raping a stray dog in the national capital. The incident has taken place in Delhi’s Hari nagar area.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video has left animal activists and pet lovers in fury.

The footage was shared by several social media users, slamming the act of cruelty.

Activists and social media users have also accused the Delhi police of not taking any action and not filing a complaint in this regard.

Let us be clear.

By not filing a FIR and arresting this monster, @DelhiPolice is shielding and enabling a rapist.

What is stopping SHO Harinagar from taking action ?

Is this not a crime ? @CPDelhi @DCPWestDelhi @LtGovDelhi @AmitShah@pfaindia @PetaIndia https://t.co/mN1SLyvbWg — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) February 26, 2023

Later, Delhi Police said that they are taking cognizance of it and the officials have been directed to take appropriate action.