Delhi: Man allegedly masturbates in front of girl on Delhi Bus

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Man masturbates Delhi bus
Image for representation

Delhi: In an unusual incident a man was allegedly caught masturbating in a Delhi bus while a girl was sitting nearby. The incident reportedly took place in Rohini area of the national capital.

“A man allegedly masturbated in front of a girl on a bus in the Rohini area of the national capital, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) staffer alleged in a video on social media,” reported DNA.

Related News

Woman battling for life after being hit by speeding car on…

Athletes asked to wrap training by 7 PM at Delhi stadium as…

Minor girl abducted by uncle found after 3.5 yrs

Odisha girls shine in national level beauty pageant

As per reports, the accused allegedly masturbated in the DTC bus on Tuesday. However, after witnessing this as the girl, who was present nearby raised an alarm, the marshal of the bus caught hold of him.

It has also been reported that after being caught, the accused was seen crying. He was reportedly taken to the Police Station but in absence of any complaint he was not arrested.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.