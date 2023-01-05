Delhi: Man allegedly masturbates in front of girl on Delhi Bus

Delhi: In an unusual incident a man was allegedly caught masturbating in a Delhi bus while a girl was sitting nearby. The incident reportedly took place in Rohini area of the national capital.

“A man allegedly masturbated in front of a girl on a bus in the Rohini area of the national capital, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) staffer alleged in a video on social media,” reported DNA.

As per reports, the accused allegedly masturbated in the DTC bus on Tuesday. However, after witnessing this as the girl, who was present nearby raised an alarm, the marshal of the bus caught hold of him.

It has also been reported that after being caught, the accused was seen crying. He was reportedly taken to the Police Station but in absence of any complaint he was not arrested.