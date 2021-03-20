Ghaziabad: Fire Broke out in the New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express On Saturday at the Ghaziabad railway station.

However the authorities said, that no passenger has been injured in the incident.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said the incident was report at 6.41 a.m, after a guard of the train noticed smoke in the luggage-cum-generator car of the train and informed officials. The train left from the Ghaziabad station at 8.20 a.m.

The Fire brigade was called to the spot after the fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke in the luggage-cum-generator car of the train. Four Fire tenders doused the fire.

The generator car was detached from New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express before it departed for its destination.

On March 13, a coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Expeess was gutted in fire.

This is second fire incident in the last eight days.

