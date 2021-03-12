Delhi Logs Over 400 Covid Cases For Second Day Running

New Delhi: For the second day in a row, the national capital on Friday logged over 400 new cases of Covid-19 at 431 fresh infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

The cumulative tally of cases rose to 6,42,870 while the death toll now stands at 2,093.

The capital also recorded 356 discharges, taking the total recovery number to 6,29,841. The number of active cases stands at 2,093.

On Thursday, Delhi’s daily Covid tally breached the 400 mark for the first time in over two months. In fact, with 431 new cases on Friday, the city recorded the highest daily count in over two months.

Delhi has been recording a high number of cases daily over the last week – 409 cases on Thursday, 370 on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday.

On Monday, it reported 239 cases while Sunday saw 286 cases. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases last Saturday, and 312 cases on Friday.

The infection rate is also rising which was limited under 0.3 per cent last month. It was recorded at 0.6 per cent on Thursday, the health bulletin revealed.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in the capital has attracted a word of caution from the Centre. Niti Aayog’s Member (Health) V.K. Paul on Thursday said the Delhi-NCR needs to remember that pandemic is very much here.

“Would like to caution Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, part of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad too some extent. These areas are seeing a slight rise in the number of cases,” he said stressing that the pandemic is not over yet.

