Delhi liquor policy scam case: Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till June 19

New-Delhi: A Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till June 19 in connection with money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam.

The court also dismissed the interim bail plea moved by the Aam Aadmi Party chief seeking 7 days bail cited medical reasons, in Excise Policy money laundering case. Meanwhile, the court has directed the concerned authorities to conduct of required medical tests.

The Aam Aadmi Party boss was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10, after his arrest on April 1, till June 1 the final phase of voting for the seven-stage Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on June 2 after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections expired on June 1.