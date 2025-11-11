Delhi: Lal Quila Metro Station to remain closed tomorrow

Advertisement

Delhi: The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, November 12, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced. In a service update posted on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC cited “security reasons” for the continued shutdown and assured commuters that all other stations on the network are operating normally.

The closure comes a day after a high‑intensity explosion ripped through a slow‑moving car at a traffic signal near the station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. The blast also damaged several vehicles and prompted a high alert across the capital, with security tightened at major hubs.

Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident, and authorities have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe. Traffic diversions remain in place near the Red Fort area.

Service Update Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on 12th of November also. All other stations are functional as normal. Please follow our social media channels for further updates. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2025