Delhi: JNU protest turns violent as student bodies clash on campus

New Delhi: Two student groups clashed at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus late Monday night. Violence erupted in the campus after a protest rally turned violent with them attacking each other.

Meanwhile, students on either side of the ideological divide has alleged each other for the fight.

The violence broke out during the ‘Equality March’ called by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) over the fulfilment of their demand regarding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her alleged “casteist” remarks made in a podcast on February 16. They had also demanded the revocation of a rustication order against four student body office-bearers over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

Meanwhile, the protesters have alleged that they were confronted by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the BJP instead of the administratio.

Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the BJP, members to confront them.

However, the ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including All India Students’ Association (AISA), claimed ABVP members threw stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked “unarmed students,” leaving several injured.