Delhi: IRS officer’s daughter murdered in Amar colony; accused held

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New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has apprehended an accused in connection with the murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter.

The accused, who has been identified as Rahul, was hiding in a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area, and the police have taken the accused into custody.

Following the incident, the Delhi police had formed several teams to nab the accused.

A senior IRS official’s daughter has been found dead in a house in the Amar Colony area of Southeast Delhi.

During the investigation, police teams reached the suspect’s residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of an IRS officer.

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Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted and later murdered. Police also suspect that the mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her.

The crime came to light after information was received in the morning, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Delhi police earlier on Wednesday said that the main suspect in the murder was allegedly involved in a separate molestation incident in his locality in Alwar just a day before the killing incident here in the national capital.

(ANI)