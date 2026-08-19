Delhi introduces 56 dedicated women-only e-bus services across 28 routes

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New Delhi: A total of 56 dedicated women-only e-bus services are being introduced in Delhi, comprising 30 ‘Ladies Special’ trips across 15 high-demand routes and 26 ‘University Ladies Special’ (U-SPL) trips across 13 routes.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 200 new zero-emission electric buses for the residents of Delhi on Wednesday.

During the event, the Delhi-Karnal inter-state e-bus service was also launched. This is a significant initiative towards connecting Delhi with major cities in Haryana through clean and convenient public transport.

Prioritizing safe, convenient, and dignified travel for women and female students, a ‘Ladies Special’ bus service was also inaugurated at the event. Additionally, a public EV charging station was launched at the DTC Rajghat Depot-1.

This marks a significant step towards providing the necessary charging infrastructure for the growing network of electric vehicles in Delhi. Delhi Government Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, and others were present on this occasion.

During the comprehensive review meetings on women’s safety held on June 3 and June 16, 2026, the Lieutenant Governor discussed this matter with the Police Commissioner and the Transport Secretary. He directed the DTC to operate special ‘Ladies Only’ buses on identified routes.

In line with these directives, ‘Ladies Special’ buses are being operated on routes with high numbers of female passengers and on sensitive routes. Female police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed on these buses, and they will be operated by female staff.

The Lieutenant Governor had also directed that the panic buttons installed in the buses be directly linked to the Delhi Police’s ‘112’ PCR emergency response system. With the flagging off of these panic-button-equipped buses today, all these directives have come into effect. Through this integrated system, alerts regarding emergencies can reach the ‘112’ PCR network rapidly, ensuring a swift and more effective response for the safety of female passengers.

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The new fleet of 200 electric buses comprises 88 standard (12-meter) EV buses and 112 midi (9-meter) EV buses. With the induction of these buses, Delhi’s electric bus fleet has crossed the 5,000 mark. The new EV buses are low-floor and air-conditioned.

Delhi has further consolidated its position as the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country. Under the government’s comprehensive plan, the aim is to transition the entire DTC fleet to EVs and expand Delhi’s total bus fleet to approximately 14,000 buses by the 2028-29 financial year. New E-Bus Connectivity Between Delhi and Karnal

The launch of the Delhi-Karnal inter-state e-bus service marks a significant step towards connecting Delhi with major cities in Haryana through clean and convenient public transport. Five electric, air-conditioned buses will operate on this route, with a total of 10 trips scheduled daily in each direction.

An affordable fare of approximately ₹212 has been set for the journey from Kashmere Gate to Karnal. Key locations along the route include Singhu Border, Rai, Bhalgarh, Murthal, Gannaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda, and Madhuban.

Designed to meet the commuting needs of working women and female students, these services will operate during morning and evening peak hours.

These bus services will provide improved connectivity to major employment, educational, and institutional hubs such as Nehru Place, AIIMS, South Extension, R.K. Puram, Connaught Place, ITO, Delhi Secretariat, Karol Bagh, Kashmere Gate, and Shivaji Stadium.

Meanwhile, the ‘University Ladies Special’ services will strengthen connectivity for female students to several prominent Delhi University institutions, including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College, LSR, Gargi College, ARSD, and Hansraj College.

(Source: ANI)