Delhi High Court pauses bail order for Arvind Kejriwal

New-Delhi: In a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the local court’s order granting bail to Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case.

The High Court has put a stay on any proceedings related to Kejriwal’s release till the time it’s hearing the case.

Before the trial court on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a 48-hour deferral in signing the bail bond following the pronouncement of the order.

The ED moved High Court challenging the aforementioned court’s bail order today.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court directed that the bail order should not be enforced until the matter is heard in full.

“The bail order will not be given effect. We have not passed the final order. You may argue for as much as you can,” the Bench stated, effectively halting CM Kejriwal’s release.

The court has scheduled the matter for a hearing later in the day on Friday.

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor policy scam case on a personal bond of ₹ 1 lakh but imposed certain conditions before granting him the relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

In May, the Supreme Court had issued interim bail to Mr Kejriwal for election campaigning. He returned to prison two days before the results were declared.

