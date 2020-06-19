Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on oxygen support after condition worsens

New Delhi: The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday worsened, two days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old Jain has been shifted to ICU ward of another Covid-19 hospital from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting between the Union Home Ministry and Delhi government. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier on Friday, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.

This came amid a sudden spurt in cases in the national capital. In Delhi, the cases are inching towards the 50,000-mark and over 1,969 people have succumbed to the disease.

On June 9, Chief Minister Kejriwal had tested for the coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out as negative.