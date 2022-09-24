Delhi HC slams fine of Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart for selling substandard pressure cookers

New Delhi: Delhi High Court has ordered e-commerce giant Flipkart to deposit Rs 1 lakh penalty imposed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to the Registrar General of the Court within one week. The court also directed Flipkart to notify the buyers of the pressure cookers, that pressure cookers on their site do not conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standard.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on Flipkart. The authority had directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers.

Justice Yashwant Varma directed Flipkart to deposit the penalty of Rs 1 lakh with the general registrar subject to the outcome of the petition. However, the bench kept in abeyance the recalling of the cookers and reimbursement of the price of pressure cookers to the buyers.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 stipulates that goods or products which do not comply with standard which is required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force are liable to held defective.

As per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force on February 1, 2021, all pressure cookers are required to conform to standard – IS 2347:2017 and compulsorily use the standard mark for domestic pressure cooker.

The CCPA has issued safety notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold a valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards. While the first safety notice was issued with regard to helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders, the second safety notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG etc.

(Source: ANI)