delhi hc on e-commerce rules
Photo Credit: IANS

Delhi HC Seeks Centre’s Response On Plea Challenging E-Commerce Rules

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice over a petition challenging the certain sections of the E-Commerce Rules which mandates e-commerce entities to incorporate as a company.

A division bench of the High Court presided by Justices D.N. Patel and Prateek Jalan sought response from the Central government and others over a plea filed by Dhruv Sethi through advocate Samyak Gangwal.

The plea challenges the vires of Rule 4(1)(a) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

The said rule mandates all e-commerce entities to incorporate as a company under the Companies Act, 2013.

The petitioner has claimed that he is personally affected by the impugned rule as he is an entrepreneur, who, through his sole proprietorship, Where Next Daily, sells custom merchandise online.

It is the case of the petitioner that, firstly, the impugned rule violates Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India as it restricts the petitioner’s right to carry on trade through the medium of Internet.

During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover appearing for the petitioner submitted that the obligation to incorporate as a company and the consequent exclusion of Sole Proprietorship, Limited Liability Partnerships, Hindu Undivided Families etc. from the e-commerce space, is neither reasonable, nor in the interests of the general public.

It was also argued that the impugned rule is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India as it discriminates against all forms of legitimate business organisations.

The court will now hear the matter next on December 21.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

COVID-19 India: Tally Tops 91.39 Million Mark With 44,059 New Cases In Last 24 Hrs

Business

Decrease In Petrol Prices In Bhubaneswar Brings Relief To Consumer

Business

Gold Price For 22 Carat And 24 Carat In Bhubaneswar On Monday

Nation

20 injured in acid attack in Bihar’s Saran

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.