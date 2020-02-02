Delhi HC reserves order on Centre’s plea in Nirbhaya case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Sunday reserved its order on a petition by the Central government challenging an indefinite stay imposed on the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

The hanging of Vinay, Pawan, Akshay and Mukesh, originally scheduled for 7 a.m. January 22, was postponed to February 1 at 6 a.m. but deferred again on January 31 after Mukesh filed an application before the sessions court, contending that other convicts are yet to avail the legal remedies and cannot be hanged separately.

The stay imposed by the trial court was challenged by the Centre on Saturday.