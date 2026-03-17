Delhi HC orders takedown of defamatory content against Hardeep Singh Puri’s daughter

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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory content linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s daughter Himayani Puri to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 24 hours.

Hearing the defamation suit, Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered Defendants No. 1-14 and 21, along with their agents and associates, to take down the specific URLs and content identified in Annexure A within 24 hours. The Court further directed that in the event of non-compliance, social media intermediaries (Defendants No. 15-18) shall block access to the impugned posts, videos, and links.

The Court also permitted the plaintiff to notify intermediaries of any additional URLs hosting identical content, directing that such information be acted upon without delay. The court observed that Himayani Puri has a prima facie case in her favour and she will suffer irreparable injury if interim relief was not granted.

Clarifying the territorial scope, the Court held that the injunction will operate within India for content uploaded from IP addresses located in India. In respect of content uploaded from outside India, the defendants have been directed to ensure that access is blocked within India.

While dictating the order, the Court restrained the defendants from publishing or circulating the impugned material on any platform.

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During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the plaintiff, submitted that she has been subjected to a “scurrilous” and coordinated online campaign imputing professional misconduct and moral turpitude. They argued that much of the content originated from within India, justifying strong interim relief.

Himayani Puri has instituted the suit seeking damages of ₹10 crore, along with permanent and mandatory injunctions and an unconditional apology, alleging that a coordinated online campaign falsely linked her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the plaint, since February 2026, a series of posts, videos, articles and social media content have attempted to associate her with Epstein and his activities, including claims that a firm she was previously associated with received financial benefits from him.

She has described the allegations as entirely false, malicious, and devoid of factual basis, asserting that the campaign has caused significant harm to her professional reputation and personal standing.

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