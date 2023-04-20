Delhi HC makes face masks mandatory inside court premises

New Delhi: With the number of daily Covid cases rising rapidly in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has made it compulsory for lawyers, staff and litigants to wear face masks at all times inside the court premises as a precautionary measure.

The registrar general of the high court issued a circular on Thursday, urging individuals not to form groups at common and waiting areas, and follow all the protocols “in letter and spirit” to avoid the spread of the virus.

“The Chief Justice has been pleased to order that due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, in order to contain and combat the spread of Covid cases, all the concerned, i.e., staff working in this court and members of the Bar, including their staff and the litigants are hereby directed to make use of face masks at all times in the premises of this court as a matter of caution, not to gather in large number at common areas, waiting areas of court blocks as far as possible and follow appropriate Covid protocols in letter and spirit to avoid any further spread of the virus,” the circular read.

“All the Registrars/OSDs/Co-ordinators, DIAC/Joint Registrars (Judicial)/Private Secretaries to the Chief Justice and Judges are hereby requested to ensure that the directions issued from time to time to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus are strictly followed by officers/officials under their control,” it added.