Delhi HC issues summons to Uddhav Thackeray, others in defamation case by Eknath Shinde’s aide

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut and MLA Aditya Thackeray in a defamation case filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s aide Rahul Ramesh Shewale.

Shewale had filed the defamation suit against the three for certain statements alleging that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction bought the party symbol for Rs 2,000 crore.

While appearing for Shewale, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar prayed the court to pass an injunction order to restrain them from making any further defamatory claims, Justice Prateek Jalan said that an order will be passed only after having the response of parties.

The court listed the case for next hearing on April 17.