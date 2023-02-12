Delhi HC issues arrest warrant against former Indian women’s football coach

New Delhi: A Delhi high court has issued an arrest warrant against Alex Mario Ambrose, who was sacked as an assistant coach of the Indian women’s under-17 football team for alleged sexual misconduct.

An FIR was filed against Ambrosnewe at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station, under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act (punishment for sexual harassment).

Ambrose was accused of sexually harassing a female player while the Indian women’s football team was on a training trip to Nairobi in June 2022.

On Friday, the court issued a warrant of arrest under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court also issued a notice to the surety for breach of a bond under Section 446 of the CrPC.

It had issued summons against Ambrose on October 27 of last year.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on February 25.