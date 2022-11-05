Delhi HC imposes Rs 25,000 fine on woman for seeking to implead Elon Musk

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea of a woman seeking to implead Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk in a petition challenging the suspension of her account. The HC has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the woman, calling the application as ‘thoroughly misconceived’.

Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed the plea moved by petitioner Dimple Kaul with cost and said, “This application is thoroughly misconceived. The authority is represented and therefore, there was no need to move this application.”

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya represented Twitter and opposed impleading of Musk, the new owner of the micro-blogging platform. On the other hand, the petitioner’s case was taken by Advocate Raghav Avasthi. When Justice Yashwant Varma asked, “Are you serious?”, the counsel argued that Musk is the sole Director of Twitter and is also holding its shares.

The prosecutor said that he wants to press for the impleadment application. The high court said that the application was “thoroughly misconceived” and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000.

The plea stated that the shares of Twitter are not being traded on the New York Stock Exchange even after the takeover of Elon Musk and the new owner of Twitter is very different on “free speech”.

The woman submitted a petition on court claiming that her account was suspended without any notice and it is affecting her freedom of speech.

