Delhi Govt to install free solar panels on 2.25 lakh homes under PM Surya Ghar Scheme

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New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the launch of a portal for residents to register under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which the Delhi government will bear the entire cost of installing solar panels up to 3 kW capacity.

Gupta said solar panels will be installed on 2.25 lakh homes on a first-come, first-served basis, describing the initiative as a major step towards promoting green energy in the national capital.

“This is a moment of great joy and can be considered a major achievement of the ‘double-engine’ government in Delhi—led by the PM—which will directly benefit the people of Delhi,” she said.

Taking a sharp dig at previous governments, CM Gupta stated that while earlier governments indulged in the “politics of freebies,” the current administration practices the “politics of development.”

“While previous governments engaged in the politics of freebies, the current government practices the politics of development; consequently, the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ will prove to be a significant step toward generating green energy in Delhi,” she said.

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“The Delhi government will bear the entire cost of installing solar panels up to a capacity of 3 kilowatts, meaning the consumer will not have to spend a single rupee—it will be at zero cost to them… It operates on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis. We have launched the portal for the people of Delhi today; citizens can register on it, and the installation of free solar panels on 2.25 lakh homes by the Delhi government will proceed on a ‘first-come, first-served’ principle,” the Delhi CM said.

With the launch of the dedicated portal, eligible residents across the national capital can now apply online to avail the benefits of the rooftop solar scheme.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a flagship central government scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024. Its primary goal is to provide free electricity (up to 300 units per month) to 1 crore (10 million) households across India by promoting the installation of rooftop solar systems.

(Source: ANI)