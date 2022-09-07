Delhi govt bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1

New-Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that there will be a complete ban on the production, storage sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023.

“To protect people from the hazards of air pollution like last year, Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned in Delhi,” Mr Rai tweeted.

This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban,” Rai tweeted.

दिल्ली में लोगों को प्रदूषण के खतरे से बचाने के लिए पिछले साल की तरह ही इस बार भी सभी तरह के पटाखों के उत्पादन, भंडारण, बिक्री और उपयोग पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है, तांकि लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) September 7, 2022

Two days after a key meet on air pollution, Rai confirmed that the national capital will continue with its ban on firecrackers.

Despite a ban on crackers in the last two years, the pollution levels in the national capital continued to remain in the poor zone in the subsequent week following Diwali.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.

The city government had also launched the ‘patakhe nahi diye jalao’ campaign to create awareness against burning of firecrackers.