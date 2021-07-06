Delhi govt announces monetary help for Covid affected families

By IANS
Delhi lays out plan for covid 3rd wave
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced monetary schemes for the families which have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

During a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that the government will provide Rs 2,500 every month to children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic till they attain the age of 25 years.

The chief minister announced that the state government will provide Rs 50,000 to every Covid-19 victim’s family in the national capital.

He stated that officials of the government will visit all the households which have lost their family members and hand over the cheque to their kin. “I have directed officials to ensure hassle-free compensation for the aggrieved families and do not get involved in too much of unnecessary paperwork,” Kejriwal said.

Any family which fails to present some papers, the Delhi government would ensure that the paperwork is done on time and compensation is paid. Also there is a scheme of providing Rs 2,500 every month to help children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kejriwal announced.

(IANS)

