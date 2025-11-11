Delhi govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for kin of Delhi blast victims

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an ex‑gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each person killed in the Monday evening blast near Red Fort.

The explosion ripped through a slow‑moving Hyundai i20 at a traffic signal by Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station.

In her statement on X, Gupta said Rs 5 lakh will be given to those permanently disabled and Rs 2 lakh to seriously injured victims.

She added that the Delhi government will cover all medical expenses and ensure quality treatment for the injured.

“The unfortunate incident has left the entire city in shock; we stand firmly with every affected family,” she said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Investigation Agency to take over the probe. The announcement comes amid heightened security across the capital.