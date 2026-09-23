Delhi government steps up crackdown on adulterated khoya, paneer and chhena during festive season

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New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Government has stepped up its campaign against adulterated and unsafe food items to ensure that people have access to safe and quality food.

Under the directions of CM Rekha Gupta, the Food Safety Department has intensified inspections and enforcement action against milk-based food products, including khoya, paneer, chhena and ghee.

According to the Delhi Government, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that Delhiites have access to safe food during the festive season and that no one is allowed to put people’s health at risk by selling adulterated or unsafe food products.

Hence, over the past month, the Food Safety Department has conducted continuous enforcement drives across major markets and food-selling points in Delhi. Inspections of khoya, paneer, chhena and ghee were carried out at several locations, including Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Mori Gate Khoya Mandi, Bagh Diwar, Sanjay Market, Chhoti Sabzi Mandi in Janakpuri, Mochi Market in Shahdara, Ghazipur and Jheel.

The department has also conducted online inspections. During these drives, food business operators were instructed to strictly follow prescribed hygiene standards and sell only genuine food products that meet the required standards.

During the inspection drive, more than 4,100 kg of khoya and paneer were suspected to be adulterated. The suspected food products were destroyed as part of the enforcement action to prevent them from being sold again in the market and posing a health risk to people.

During inspections at Mori Gate Khoya Mandi, 30 samples of khoya were collected. Of these, 22 were found to be unsafe for human consumption and failed to meet the prescribed standards.

Similarly, among the 19 samples of paneer and chhena, only seven conformed to the prescribed standards, while 12 failed to meet the standards.

Following the reported violations of the prescribed standards found during testing, the department has initiated prosecution proceedings against the concerned food business operators under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Additionally, the Food Safety Department conducted inspections and enforcement drives across various parts of the national capital today, targeting key locations including Khari Baoli, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, the Jheel area of East Delhi, and Janakpuri Mandi in West Delhi.

According to the Delhi government, the special drive will continue through the end of the festive season. Inspections assessing food quality across major markets, the collection of surveillance samples, and legal action against suspected or unsafe food items will be further intensified, officials added.

The Delhi Government has also appealed to food business operators to comply with all prescribed food safety and hygiene standards and sell only safe and quality food products. Food business operators found violating food safety requirements will face action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said festivals are a time for happiness and celebration, and a large number of people purchase sweets and milk-based products during this period. Those who put people’s health at risk through adulteration will face strict action by the Delhi Government. Adulteration will not be tolerated at any cost, and those violating food safety regulations will face stringent action under the law.

The Chief Minister further declared that the government is committed to ensuring that Delhiites have access to safe food during the festive season and that no one is allowed to put people’s health at risk by selling adulterated or unsafe food products. She has emphasised that strict action against those compromising public health will continue, while the Food Safety Department will conduct an intensive enforcement campaign throughout the festive season.

She has directed the Food Safety Department to conduct regular inspections in markets, collect samples of suspected food products and take action as per the rules against food business operators found guilty during testing. She said there will be no compromise whatsoever on the quality of food products in Delhi.

(ANI)